Scott Kozelka of the Steele County Free Fair was recognized at the International Association of Fairs and Expositions (IAFE) Annual Convention in Indianapolis, Ind. as a graduate of the Institute of Fair Management.
Launched in 2007, the Institute consists of a series of courses covering the areas of core competency necessary for today’s industry professional and volunteers involved in the production of their agricultural fair. Courses include management, risk management, marketing, programming, operations, and year-round facility usage.
Scott enrolled in the program in 2018 and was one of 21 graduates honored at the IAFE Convention. Currently, there are more than 221 individuals enrolled in the Institute of Fair Management from across the U.S., Canada, and Australia.
The International Association of Fairs and Expositions (IAFE), based in Springfield, Mo., is a voluntary, nonprofit corporation, serving state, provincial, regional, and county agricultural fairs, shows, exhibitions, and expositions. Its associate members include state and provincial associations of fairs, non-agricultural expositions and festivals, associations, corporations, and individuals engaged in providing products and services to its members, all of whom are interested in the improvement of fairs, shows, expositions, and allied fields.