The Equine Hall of Fame is honored to be inducting Kim Klukas into the Equine Hall of Fame at the Steele County Free Fair at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16.
Kim has been the Steele County Show assistant for many years and has served as President of Owatonna Saddle Club, President of the Waseca F.F.A., and President of the Southern Minnesota Saddle Club Association (SEMSCA) for 3 years. Kim has assisted with 4-H clinics in Waseca, Dodge and Steele Counties; she has an Animal Science and Veterinary Tech Degree. Kim has shown at the Steele County Fair equine shows for over 20 years, has received numerous year-end awards on the SEMSCA circuit and she has shown in the Quarter Horse, Paint, Pony of America breed shows and currently showing in the National Pinto circuit. Kim has earned the Register of Merit (ROM) in English riding. She is the Vivarium Manager of Hormel Institute for Cancer Research with the University of Minnesota since 2015.
The Equine Hall of Fame, along with the Steele County Free Fair, is very pleased to honor Kim Klukas as our 2022 Equine Hall of Fame inductee.
