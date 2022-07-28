Kim Klukas

The Equine Hall of Fame is honored to be inducting Kim Klukas into the Equine Hall of Fame at the Steele County Free Fair. (Submitted photo)

The Equine Hall of Fame is honored to be inducting Kim Klukas into the Equine Hall of Fame at the Steele County Free Fair at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments