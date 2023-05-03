Southern Minnesota Regional Legal Services, Inc. (SMRLS) will have its JUSTICE BUS touring locations in its southeastern Minnesota service area May 16 – May 23, 2023. The JUSTICE BUS is a mobile legal aid office that travels to rural communities to serve clients where they are located. The JUSTICE BUS is a source of legal information, resources, and referrals.
The JUSTICE BUS will be in Steele County on May 22.
The JUSTICE BUS will be at the following locations in May. Other events will be held throughout the region during the coming months.
Tuesday, May 16:
Rushford: SEMCAC Food Shelf, 113 E. Jessie St., from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m.
Caledonia: Public Library, 231 E. Main St., from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m.
La Crescent: Public Library, 321 Main St, from 3:00 – 5:00p.m.
St. Charles City Park: 719 W 6th St, from: 3:00 – 5:00 p.m.
Thursday, May 18:
Preston SEMCAC Food Shelf, 515 Washington St. NW, from: 9:00 – 11:00 a.m.
Le Roy: Public Library, 605 Broadway, from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m.
Stewartville: American Legion, 1100 2nd Ave NW, from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m.
Friday, May 19:
Red Wing: Public Library, 225 East Ave, from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m.
Cannon Falls: Public Library, 306 Mill St. W., from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m.
Zumbrota: Public Library, 100 West Ave, from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m.
Monday, May 22:
Austin: Welcome Center, 105 1st St. SE, from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m.
Blooming Prairie: Public Library, 138 Hwy Ave S, from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m.
Owatonna : Community Pathways, 155 Oakdale St., from 2:30 - 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, May 23:
Faribault: Community Action Center, 1400 Cannon Cir, from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m.
Kenyon: Public Library, 709 2nd St., from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m.
Northfield: Community Action Center, 1651 Jefferson Parkway, from 2:30 – 4:30 p.m.
SMRLS provides free, high-quality legal services to low-income people in critical civil matters. Approaching each client with respect and compassion, we help individuals and families maintain freedom from hunger, homelessness, sickness, and abuse. SMRLS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with offices located throughout its 33-county service area in southern Minnesota.