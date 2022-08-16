Junior Achievement North (JA North) announced today that the organization has received a gift of $1.9 million from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. It is part of a total of $38.8 million donated to Junior Achievement USA and JA operations in 26 communities across the country. This is the largest gift from a single donor in the organization’s 103-year history.
“We greatly appreciate the incredible generosity of MacKenzie Scott for this amazing gift to our organization,” said Sara Dziuk, president and CEO, Junior Achievement North. “We see this investment as a recognition of all the great work taking place in our community because of the passion and commitment of the business leaders, educators, volunteers, and other partners who support Junior Achievement locally. This donation will allow us to make even better use of other community investments to positively impact the lives of the young people we serve.”
JA North will deepen their commitment to equitably serving students across Minnesota, North Dakota, and western Wisconsin and accelerate the program’s impact strategy. This will include:
• Offering programming to 5,000 students in the Owatonna area schools in grades K-12.
• Welcoming 19,000 students into the Hemak Experiential Learning Center for JA BizTown and JA Finance Park
• Offering JA Job Shadow and JA Career Fair experiences to 5,000 high school students
• Delivering 45,000 hours of curriculum and support to high school entrepreneurs
• Working in partnership with school districts across Minnesota and North Dakota to provide innovative and relevant curriculum to nearly 100,000 students to prepare diverse leaders of tomorrow
JA North connects students to corporate and community volunteers to expose them to in-demand industries and careers and teach important life skills. As a leader in the JA network in advancing DEI initiatives, JA North is creating an inclusive experience for educators, volunteers, and students by continuous improvement on curriculum and resources. Funding, like today’s gift, supports program growth that emphasizes underserved communities by preparing the next generation of workers and community leaders.
About Junior Achievement North
Junior Achievement North has been serving students in Minnesota, North Dakota, and western Wisconsin since 1949. JA North prepares young people (ages 5-24) with the skillset and mindset to build thriving communities. Our programming addresses the skills, wealth, and opportunity gaps we're facing today by focusing on financial literacy, career readiness, and entrepreneurship education.
