The Alzheimer’s Association invites Owatonna Area residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in its Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Sunday, September 11, at the Steele County History Center at 1700 Austin Road, Owatonna, MN 55060. Check-in is at 9 a.m., the opening ceremony at 10 with the walk to follow.

