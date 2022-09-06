The Alzheimer’s Association invites Owatonna Area residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in its Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Sunday, September 11, at the Steele County History Center at 1700 Austin Road, Owatonna, MN 55060. Check-in is at 9 a.m., the opening ceremony at 10 with the walk to follow.
Participants are encouraged to register early and fundraise to help the Alzheimer’s Association reach its $86,000 goal for fundraising. Registration is free and the program will highlight 10 years of families as this is the tenth anniversary of the Owatonna walk.
“It’s amazing to be a part of such an inspiring community event,” says walk manager Rebekah Hartman. “We see a lot of families create walk teams to honor their loved ones, and it’s a meaningful way to support local programs, advance research and raise awareness. Walkers can also connect with others who are impacted by the disease.”
On Walk Day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony — a mission-focused experience that signifies our solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s — their personal reasons to end the disease.
More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease — a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 171,000 family members and friends provide care to 99,000 people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias in the state of Minnesota.
The event is supported by a volunteer walk committee members Deb Gillard, Quinn Meyer, Joshua Cosens, MaryAnne Higgin, Melissa Block and Barry Thompson. This event is made possible thanks to Elite walk sponsor Gopher Sport. National presenting sponsors for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s are Edward Jones and CVS Health.
The health and safety of participants is a top priority, and this event will follow state and CDC COVID-19 protocols. Register, learn more and receive the latest updates on this year’s Walk at http://act.alz.org/owatonna.
The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Since 1989, the Alzheimer’s Association mobilized millions of Americans in the Alzheimer’s Association Memory Walk®; now the Alzheimer’s Association is continuing to lead the way with Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Together, we can end Alzheimer’s.
