The tenth annual Jefferson Highway Conference is set to take place June 7-10 in Mason City, Iowa. The conference includes a full day bus tour on Thursday, June 8 exploring the early routing of the Jefferson Highway, visiting several communities along the way, including Owatonna. The original Jefferson Highway Association (JHA) was formed in 1915 to build a highway from Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada to New Orleans, Louisiana, in the United States. Among the early area “Good Roads” promoters where E. T. Winship, who served as Vice President of the Minnesota Automobile Association; and T. E. Cashman as a Jefferson Highway board member and appointee to the Minnesota State Safety Commission. The Cedardahl Brothers, Gus and Oskar of Owatonna also played a role as sign painters in marking the Jefferson Highway.

