H3O Jazz Trio and guests jam together at the 2019 Jazz on the Patio. Left to right Eric Heukeshoven, keyboard; Hans Heukeshoven, drums; Les Fields (Rochester), trumpet; Max Heukeshoven, bass; Trent Spantenka (Owatonna), baritone sax. (Photo courtesy of Eric Heukeshoven)
The sounds of jazz will fill the air on Sunday afternoon as the Steele County Historical Society hosts its annual Jazz Jam on the Patio event from 2-4 p.m. This annual free event brings live music to the north patio of the History Center, offering a fun and family friendly event to the weekend.
The H30 Trio from Rochester will once again be playing at the venue, bringing their lively and enthusiastic performance to Steele County. Considered one of the first truly American art forms, jazz is a unique and energetic form of music. Relying on spontaneity and improvisation, jazz creates a unique and incredibly entertaining style best suited to live performances. The H30 Trio brings a welcoming and engaging style of jazz to the stage and encourages audience interaction, perfect for guests of all ages.
This free program will be held at the History Center outside on the patio. Guests are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets to lay on for the show. Drinks will be available to purchase throughout the event and snacks will be provided as well. Call or stop by the History Center if you have any questions!