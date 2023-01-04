Senator John Jasinski (R-Faribault) once again took the oath of office as a Minnesota State Senator when the legislature convened for the 2023-2024 legislative session on Tuesday. Sen. Jasinski is serving his 3rd term.
“I think we all enjoyed the time with our families these last few months, but it is great to be back in St. Paul working on behalf of the residents of southern Minnesota and the entire state,” Jasinski said. “I am filled with gratitude for the opportunity to serve once again, and I will work my hardest every day to do what is best for our great state. We have a big agenda in front of us, including what to do with the state’s massive $17.6 billion budget surplus. My priority is to return it to the hardworking taxpayers of Minnesota with permanent, ongoing tax relief. But Democrats now control the House, the Senate, and the Governor’s office, and they have their priorities as well. I’ll continue to work with my colleagues in both parties on a result that benefits all Minnesotans. I am eager and excited to get to work.”
Sen. Jasinski encourages constituents to ask questions, provide feedback, and offer ideas. He can be reached at his capitol office at 2227 Minnesota Senate Building, 95 University Ave, St. Paul; by email at sen.john.jasinski@senate.mn; or by phone at 651-296-0284.
Sen. Jasinski will serve as the Deputy Leader of the Senate Republican Caucus. He is the Republican Lead on the Transportation Committee, and is a member of the committee on Capital Investment. He represents Senate District 19, which includes communities in Goodhue, Rice, Steele, and Waseca counties.
