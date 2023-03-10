akh 1.jpg

"Branches" (or perhaps "Tendrils") by Jack Frost. (Minnesota Prairie Roots copyrighted photo February 2023)

During one of southern Minnesota's recent cold snaps, I pulled out my camera to photograph some particularly intricate art. Not artwork in a public gallery exhibit, but rather art displayed in a private space—my upstairs bedrooms.

The canvas for Jack Frost's art. (Minnesota Prairie Roots copyrighted photo February 2023)
"Feathers" by Jack Frost. (Minnesota Prairie Roots copyrighted photo February 2023)
"Feathered intricacies" by Jack Frost. (Minnesota Prairie Roots copyrighted photo February 2023)
"Prairie Grasses in the Morning Light" by Jack Frost. (Minnesota Prairie Roots copyrighted photo February 2023)
"Drips" or "Tears," depending on your mood and perspective. (Minnesota Prairie Roots copyrighted photo February 2023)
Jack Frost has a sense of humor, creating this "I Bet You Wish You Were Here" beach art. (Minnesota Prairie Roots copyrighted photo February 2023)

Audrey Kletscher Helbling is a Faribault writer, blogger and former journalist who grew up in a little house on the prairie. Really. Find her blog, Minnesota Prairie Roots, at mnprairieroots.com.

