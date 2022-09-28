The board of directors for the Independent School District 761 Foundation recently elected a new member and re-elected its officers.
The Foundation is a 501(c) (3) tax exempt organization that administers scholarships and funds opportunities and programs not usually supported by tax dollars. It provides curriculum support for agriculture, language arts, math, science, social studies, music, art, and career and technical education, to name but a few areas.
The newest elected member of the board is Madeleine Haberman, a native of Owatonna and a graduate of Owatonna High School. After graduating from OHS in 2015, Haberman attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She recently received her law degree from the University of St. Thomas School of Law and moved back to Owatonna to be closer to her family.
While in high school, she played soccer, ran cross country and wrote for the Magnet, the school newspaper. She is now working at Einhaus, Mattison, Carver and Haberman in Owatonna and enjoys being involved with Owatonna Business Women and other community organizations.
Officers of the 29-year-old organization are Bruce Paulson, chair: Jan Mittelstadt Tippett, vice chair; Greg Stroik, treasurer; and Mary Larson, secretary.
Paulson is retired executive and has served on the foundation board since 2012. Tippett, a retired newspaper publisher and editor, has served on the board since 2016. Larson is a founding member of the Foundation board. She served on the Board of Education from 1971-1986. She and her husband, Bruce, were dairy farmers until they retired in the 1990s. These three officers are all graduates of Owatonna High School.
Stroik has served as the treasurer of the board since its inception. He retired as the CFO of Federated Insurance in 2013.
Other board members are: Barbara Judd, George Dow, Lucas Arndt, Mark Sebring, Paul Knutson, Samona Grubish, Sara McKay and Ellen Draeger Cattadoris
More information about the Foundation and its grants and programs may be found at 761foundation.com or by calling 444-8610.
