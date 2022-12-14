Whether your exit is three years or three decades away, every business owner needs an exit strategy. Don’t let one of the “five D’s” — death, divorce, disability, disease, and disagreement — knock your business off course.
...Areas of Fog into Early Afternoon... Areas of fog will reduce visibilities to a quarter of a mile locally into early this afternoon. If traveling, be prepared for fluctuating visibilities, keep your headlights on, and leave additional space between your vehicle and those in front of you.
Whether your exit is three years or three decades away, every business owner needs an exit strategy. Don’t let one of the “five D’s” — death, divorce, disability, disease, and disagreement — knock your business off course.
U of M Extension’s five-week online course, offered in partnership with VisionOne High Performance Group, will guide you through a business succession planning process to learn, leverage and plan for your transition. When it’s time to hand over the keys, you and the future leaders of the business will be ready.
During the online course, you will:
Build your knowledge and the ability to create your business succession strategy.
Learn with other business owners.
Learn about the different options available to transition your business (third party, employee ownership, family, etc.).
Become equipped to prepare your comprehensive succession and transition plan.
Course format
A business team ending a meeting with a closing handshake.
We understand it can be hard for a community when they learn a business may be closing, and rumors may circulate. The course is designed to be discreet and confidential to allow you to feel open discussing your business’s future. If you desire outside professional assistance, this course will help you find it.
The course will be online via live (e.g., synchronous) weekly sessions on Zoom, as well as include materials and activities that are accessed online and done on your own time (asynchronous). We also share some helpful resources for transitioning a business.
For more (optional) one-to-one help, you may contract with our partner entity, VisionOne High Performance Group, for consultation services.
Intended audience
Business owners and their key employees, family members, or the intended successor owner/operator of the business.
Note for business brokers, business advisers, economic developers, and related audiences: Extension provides other business succession and transition learning opportunities.
Costs
$500 — one business may register up to five people to participate
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.