Biking

(Phillippe Oursel/Unsplash)

Summer is almost here and with the warm weather coming up, more adults and children are going to be out on their bicycles. Bicycling is becoming increasingly popular, but there are a few habits that are extremely important if you are going to ride a bike this year. It is recommended to wear appropriate protective gear such as helmets and gloves or wrist guards. If you are riding smaller bikes such as a BMX bike and trying to do jumps, it is important to wear knee guards. One should have basic knowledge of hand signals before going out on your bike and make sure you are wearing clothing so you can be seen.

