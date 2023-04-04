Summer is almost here and with the warm weather coming up, more adults and children are going to be out on their bicycles. Bicycling is becoming increasingly popular, but there are a few habits that are extremely important if you are going to ride a bike this year. It is recommended to wear appropriate protective gear such as helmets and gloves or wrist guards. If you are riding smaller bikes such as a BMX bike and trying to do jumps, it is important to wear knee guards. One should have basic knowledge of hand signals before going out on your bike and make sure you are wearing clothing so you can be seen.
Physical Therapists strive to lower injury rates by providing preventive measures so cyclists can enjoy bicycling and make them safe and enjoyable. Physical therapists can help you enjoy a safe ride by checking the level of your seat, the position of your handlebars and the extension of your knees, as well as maintaining good posture and stretching before and after a ride. The most common injuries requiring physical therapy are anterior knee pain, back pain, and tendonitis of the wrists, shoulders, and ankle. Another concern are head injuries which often can be prevented if you wear a helmet.
A common problem from riding bikes is back pain. Many times, the bicyclist is riding a bike that is too big for them which can result in improper posture and back pain. Bicyclists lacking proper flexibility can lead to hamstring tightness, and core strength weakness. Lower back pain may arise in cyclists that push big gears, especially while climbing. The angle of your back in relation to the bike can increase or decrease the strain on your back. Consider alternating climbing positions by standing up and changing the angle of your back, especially during long rides or climbs.
Poor spinal health is often due to bad posture (on and off the bike) and injury. So much of what cyclists do is hunching forward. Working on computers, riding bicycles, eating at dinner tables all contribute to bad spinal health. If you favor one side of your body or the other due to injury or poor posture, your back eventually takes the strain. An imbalance in the spine will cause overuse of the lower back and influence your pain.
When you are on your bike this summer do remember to be safe and stretch to avoid injuries. If you are getting off your bike with pain that is more than fatigue in your muscles, consider contacting your physical therapist and they can get you fitted on your bicycle to reduce pain. Your physical therapist can keep you from injuries and help you enjoy the time on your bike and ride with your family this summer!