The city of Owatonna’s Parks, Recreation and Facilities Department is adding indoor pickleball facilities and programming in response to community input.
Two tennis courts at the West Hills Tennis and Fitness Center are being converted to serve as dual-purpose tennis and pickleball courts. Beginning this fall, pickleball will be played on courts five and six. Courts one through four will remain designated for tennis only.
“In a survey asking residents for their recreation preferences earlier this year, we heard that people in Owatonna want more indoor recreation options so they can stay active all year ‘round,” said Director of Parks, Recreation and Facilities Jenna Tuma. “We see our outdoor pickleball courts being used frequently as this activity is becoming popular for all ages.”
Lessons, events, programs and competitive pickleball match opportunities will be available. Pickleball lines will be dark blue. Pickleball nets will be rollable so the courts can also be used for tennis. The courts will meet USA Pickleball standards. Pickleball paddles, balls and other accessories will be available for purchase at the West Hills Pro Shop.
Pickleball is a court sport played on a badminton-sized court with the net height of 34 inches at the center. It is played with a perforated plastic ball and composite or wooden paddles about twice the size of ping-pong paddles. It can be played indoors or outdoors and is easy to learn. It can also develop into a fast-paced, competitive game for experienced players. In recent years, pickleball has developed a passionate following due to its friendly, social nature and its short learning curve. Pickleball can be played by all ages and as singles or doubles. New players can learn the basic rules quickly in a single session. No special apparel is needed. Equipment is relatively inexpensive and easily portable.
The City Council indicated support for the expansion of pickleball programming at its June 20 study session. The session also included a presentation by Tuma regarding the City’s contract with the current tennis instructor to add Pickleball lessons and programming.
“We need to ensure this building is seen as a multiple-use facility,” said Councilor Doug Voss. “As the community’s preferences shift, we need to adapt how we provide services.”
The sport of Pickleball is governed by the USA Pickleball Association which maintains the rules, promotes the sport, sanctions tournaments and provides player ratings. For more information, please visit usapickleball.org.