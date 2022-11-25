unnamed (1).jpg

Photographed several months ago in Pine Island, this scene epitomizes love and care. (Minnesota Prairie Roots copyrighted photo September 2022)

I've felt in a rather reflective mood recently. Perhaps it’s the shift in seasons. Perhaps it’s the approach of Thanksgiving. Perhaps it’s the deep concern I hold for those who are struggling. In reality, all three and more contribute to these present feelings.

unnamed (2).jpg

A welcoming message spotted in a downtown Faribault business. (Minnesota Prairie Roots copyrighted photo October 2022)
unnamed (3).jpg

This inspiring message on a business in downtown Pine Island uplifted me. (Minnesota Prairie Roots copyrighted photo September 2022)
unnamed (4).jpg

A welcoming message on Just Food Co-op in Northfield. (Minnesota Prairie Roots copyrighted file photo September 2022)
unnamed (5).jpg

This loving inscription is posted at the State Public School for Dependent and Neglected Children's Cemetery in Owatonna. The school (orphanage) was open from 1886-1945. (Minnesota Prairie Roots copyrighted photo September 2022)

As we celebrate the holidays and 2022 comes to a close, Faribault photographer and writer Audrey Kletscher Helbling reflects on hope. You can find more of her inspiring and creative work on her blog, mnprairieroots.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments