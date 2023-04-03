Hy-Vee Donation

On Thursday, Hy-Vee donated 400 Hormel Cure 81 hams to Channel One Regional Food Bank. Channel One serves 14 counties, including Steele, Waseca, Rice, Faribault, Goodhue, Wabasha, Steele, Dodge, Olmsted, Freeborn, Mower, Fillmore, Winona, Houston, and La Crosse.

