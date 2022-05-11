Motorists along Highway 14 in Dodge and Steele counties will encounter lane closures along the new stretch of highway as construction crews do shoulder work and remove median crossover lanes, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
Temporary right-lane closures are ongoing to complete shoulder work at both ends of the Highway 14 expansion project. Once that work is completed, temporary left-lane closures will begin to complete crossover removal at both ends of the project. There will be intermittent lane closures through summer.
The Highway 14 expansion project between Dodge Center and Owatonna opened to traffic in November 2021. Work to complete the project continues through this summer as side roads are connected.
Safety
• Slow down when approaching every work zone, then navigate through with care and caution
• Stay alert; work zones constantly change
• Watch for workers and slow moving equipment
• Obey posted speed limits. Fine for a violation in a work zone is $300.
• Minimize distractions behind the wheel.
• Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times
