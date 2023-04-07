Governor's Pheasant Hunting Opener

Lisa Havelka of Explore Minnesota, Glenda Smith of Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism and Scott Roemhidt of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources attended the 2022 Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener over the weekend in Worthington to gather ideas for the 2023 event, which will be hosted by Owatonna. (Photo courtesy of Glenda Smith)

Currently, applications are being sought for local hunter hosts who are interested in taking invited guests hunting on Saturday, October 14 as part of the Minnesota Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener in the Owatonna and Steele County area.

