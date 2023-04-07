Lisa Havelka of Explore Minnesota, Glenda Smith of Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism and Scott Roemhidt of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources attended the 2022 Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener over the weekend in Worthington to gather ideas for the 2023 event, which will be hosted by Owatonna. (Photo courtesy of Glenda Smith)
Currently, applications are being sought for local hunter hosts who are interested in taking invited guests hunting on Saturday, October 14 as part of the Minnesota Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener in the Owatonna and Steele County area.
“We are looking for local hunting ambassadors to help our invited guests experience pheasant hunting in the Owatonna and Steele County area and to share their pheasant hunting skills. It is a chance to showcase our area as a place for outdoor recreation, hunting and tourism,” said Glenda Smith, Director of Conventions and Tourism for the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism.
Each Hunter Host will lead two to four guests on a hunt. Hunter Hosts are asked not to carry a gun during the hunt. The guests in each party and the hunting locations will be determined by the Hunt Committee. Invited guests can include elected officials, event sponsors, community leaders and members of the news media.
If interested in becoming a Hunter Host, please apply online by May 1. Scan the QR code with a smartphone camera or contact the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism at 507-451-7970 for more information.
Successful Hunter Host applicants will be notified no later than August 1 and will be paired with invited guests by September 25. A Hunter Host Pairing Meeting will be held on October 3, this will be mandatory to attend for more information about the hunt on opening day, Saturday, October 14.
The Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener is part of a weekend of festivities in Owatonna that will showcase the many hunting, recreational, and travel opportunities the area has to offer visitors. There will be public events for the community to participate in, including a public land celebration in Steele County and a food truck flocking celebration in downtown Owatonna on Friday, October 13.
The event is being coordinated and planned by the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism, Explore Minnesota, and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.