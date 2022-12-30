Dr Char Kunkel
Associate Editor
The Owatonna Human Rights Commission (HRC) hosts an annual event celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.
This year’s event will be held Jan. 16, on the federally recognized Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, from 6:30 until 8 a.m. It includes a breakfast at Plaza Morena Campestre Grill, 160 26th Street NW.
Please arrive between 6:15 and 6:30.
At 7 a.m., Dr Char Kunkel, Professor of Sociology at Luther College will speak about Dr. King’s legacy and the call for all to join in the long struggle for freedom and equity.
This event is open to the public at no cost. Please join the HRC for this call to action.
Reach Associate Editor Annie Harman at 507-444-2378 or follow her on Twitter @NewspaperAnnie. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota.
