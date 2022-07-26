Pickleball has become a popular sport around the world. Especially because the way it is played can include a large range of physical abilities. For some, pickleball has even been viewed as a preferred pace of play in comparison to the game of tennis. While it seems safer, pickleball is still a sport, which means that there always is a risk for injury.
As Doctors of Physical Therapy, our professional staff is looking to help optimize movement patterns so you can play without pain and increase the total amount of years that you play. This means that we not only want to place your body in a proper anatomical alignment to avoid injury, but we also want to help you strive for higher quality movements. This approach, in addition to regular training, can help you improve your game and ability to play with less aches or pains.
In any sport, it is crucial to properly protect your joints. In the game of pickleball, the shoulders, hips and knees experience a large amount of impact during play. For example, we often see that pickleball players have shoulder injuries like rotator cuff tendinitis or shoulder impingement. Similarly, the knee joint can be susceptible to tendonitis or ligament tears. Both can evolve into chronic conditions if not evaluated and properly treated by a physical therapist. Another important aspect to consider is your ability to maintain balance during play. A player’s balance will assist in quick transitions and sudden changes of direction. Unpredictable changes in movement, or a change in the court surface may cause a player to get off-balance. Losing balance puts a player at risk of falling and a fall could result in a devastating injury for the player. Having better balance will decrease the risk of injuries related to falls as well as improve the fluidity of your movements during the game.
One of the most important things we can do is educate pickleball players on the importance of stretching, as well as strength training and improving balance. Our therapists would be able to help you incorporate a routine that includes opportunities to reduce tension between the muscles, while also enhancing ligament and tendon strength. No matter your current balance level, it can be very valuable to continue to practice balance and stability. Please remember that properly progressing through balance exercises is important, especially if you do not feel comfortable doing them on your own. Seek out a medical professional, like your physical therapist, as they will be able to help you with personalized attention.
After being evaluated thoroughly by one of our therapists, we provide a home exercise program that will allow you to practice specific exercises that incorporate stretching, strength training and balance. This program will be personalized for you, as your physical therapist designs it to best reflect the needs for your personal body mechanics and patterns. The physical therapist would want to ensure that they can properly address any arising issues or pain, as well as teach you how to prevent future ones so you can stay in the game.
Chante Woyda is a PTA at In Touch Physical Therapy in Owatonna.
