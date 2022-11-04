Newborns at Allina Health’s Birth Center at Owatonna Hospital will receive a safe sleep sack thanks to a donation from the Auxilian Advocates for Health, an organization that helps raise funds and support for Owatonna Hospital.
The Auxilian Advocates for Health provided 464 sleep sacks to the Birth Center. They are monogrammed with the words, “Wrapped in Love by the Owatonna Hospital Auxiliary.”
“The sleep sacks are a wonderful gift for families,” said Sue Shaft, manager, Patient Care at the Birth Center. “These sleep sacks are designed with the intent of decreasing the incidence of SIDS so babies can sleep safely as soon as they arrive home.”
While there’s no guaranteed way to prevent SIDS, research shows that a safe sleep environment can The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) recommends keeping loose bedding like a blanket out of a baby’s crib while they sleep.
“The Owatonna Hospital Auxiliary is a dedicated group of men and women volunteers committed to providing funds for scholarships for post-secondary students in the field of health care and unbudgeted items such as the sleep sacks,” said Mary Cronin, Auxiliary President. “The volunteers also help outside the hospital as needed to support our first class medical facility here in Owatonna.”
If readers are interested in becoming an Auxiliary member, they can contact Mary Parsons with volunteer services at 507-977-2778.
