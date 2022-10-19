Jay Horner, of Owatonna, will receive the Winona State University Alumni Society 2022 Warrior Way award in a ceremony on Oct. 21.
Each year during its Homecoming celebrations the Winona State University Alumni Society recognizes alumni, faculty, staff, and community members for their accomplishments and contributions to their local communities and the WSU community.
Horner, who graduated from Winona State in 2006 with a degree in marketing, is known to be a dedicated supporter of the WSU College of Business. He has served on WSU’s Strauss Center for Sales Excellence Advisory Board since 2017, and has donated to both Center and College of Business through personal and corporate sponsorships.
Horner is a frequent contributor to Winona State Marketing classes, sharing insights learned through 15 years serving as Senior District Marketing Manager for Federated Insurance. He oftenshares experiences from the professional world and helps to relate concepts to actual work in the field. Horner also supports work opportunities for WSU graduates, and has hired several fellow Warriors.
