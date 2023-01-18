The January meeting of the Steele County Home Economics Association (SCHEA) will be held on Monday, Jan. 23 beginning at 7 p.m. at the Community Pathways Building of Steele County located at 155 Oakdale Street, Owatonna.
...WINTER STORM TONIGHT INTO THURSDAY... .Snow will begin to push north over the Interstate 90 corridor in southern Minnesota this evening, spreading northeast overnight through Thursday morning. The snow is likely to be heaviest overnight, with rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour possible at times across southern Minnesota through western Wisconsin. 5 to 8 inches are likely in the Winter Storm Warning, with lesser amounts expected in the Winter Weather Advisory. Northeast winds will turn more northerly on Thursday. Wind gusts between 20 to 25 mph are possible. Some minor blowing snow is possible along the Interstate 90 corridor, but it is not expected to be a significant impact with this event. The snow will gradually end from southwest to northeast on Thursday. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches. * WHERE...Blue Earth, Waseca, Steele, Faribault and Freeborn Counties. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 3 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&
Dom Korbel, Executive Director, will present the program giving us an update on Community Pathways.
The business meeting will include a report from the Scholarship Committee.
For more information on SCHEA, please contact Renee Wyat at 507-271-0591 or Jean Zinter at 446-0756. Renee and Jean are the Co-Presidents of SCHEA.
