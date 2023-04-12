The April meeting of the Steele County Home Economics Association will be held on Monday, April 24 beginning at 6 p.m. at Torey's Restaurant (208 N. Cedar Ave., Owatonna).
The program, "Gardening Tips", will be presented by Lorrie Rugg, Steele/Rice Master Gardener Coordinator. This will be followed by dinner and the business meeting.
Each person will purchase/order from the menu. Because Torey's needs an attendance count, members MUST RSVP to Laura Hagen by Saturday, April 15th.
This is the final meeting of the 2022-2023 Year. Dues for the 2023-2024 Year may be paid to Vickie Deml, Treasurer, at this meeting.
New members are always welcome. Contact Renee Wyatt (507-271-0591) or Jean Zinter (446-0756) Co-Presidents, for more information.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Delivered Tuesday through Saturday mornings.
Delivered Wednesday and Saturday.
Delivered Tuesday morning.
Delivered Tuesday through Saturday mornings.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.