Dignitaries include state and local officials along with members of the Rise Modular and Kinseth Hospitality Companies gathered June 1 to break ground on the new Home 2 Suite hotel in Owatonna near the movie theater. Left to right are Mayor Tom Kuntz; Les Kinseth, President Kinseth Hospitality Companies; Brad Meier, Chamber President; Gary Kinseth, Vice President Kinseth Hospitality Companies; and Christian Lawrence, CEO and founder of Rise Modular. (Photo courtesy of Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism)
  
