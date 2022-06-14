The Steele County Historical Society is hosting its very first Volunteer Fair from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, June 16! Join us in the Village of Yesteryear as we share about our volunteer program and how you can help to better the community through our mission of historic preservation.

Do you have a passion for history? Do you have a strong connection to Steele County? Are you looking for ways to boost your resume for college or your career? Do you just like helping out in the community? Well we have just what you're looking for!

Come out to meet current volunteers and staff and learn how you can be a part of the Steele County Historical Society's efforts to preserve our history and better the community. New volunteers will be entered into drawings for prizes, as will current volunteers who bring guests to the event! We will also be serving delicious FREE root beer floats that are just perfect on a warm summer evening!

Call us at 507-451-1420 if you have any questions.

