...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values near 100 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Historical Society to hold volunteer fair this Thursday
The Steele County Historical Society is hosting its very first Volunteer Fair from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, June 16! Join us in the Village of Yesteryear as we share about our volunteer program and how you can help to better the community through our mission of historic preservation.
Do you have a passion for history? Do you have a strong connection to Steele County? Are you looking for ways to boost your resume for college or your career? Do you just like helping out in the community? Well we have just what you're looking for!
Come out to meet current volunteers and staff and learn how you can be a part of the Steele County Historical Society's efforts to preserve our history and better the community. New volunteers will be entered into drawings for prizes, as will current volunteers who bring guests to the event! We will also be serving delicious FREE root beer floats that are just perfect on a warm summer evening!
Call us at 507-451-1420 if you have any questions.