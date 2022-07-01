The Steele County Historical Society Extravaganza is an annual event that celebrates the heritage and history of Steele County’s past. Started in 1987, the Extravaganza features a wide variety crafts, demonstrations, performances, games, delicious food and so much more. This event allows you to step back in time and feel what it was like to live in Steele County more than 100 years ago, and to learn about the people who helped to shape our county into what it is today.
This free event returns to the Village of Yesteryear on July 11. Come down for a fun-filled day of living history when the past comes back to life! Reenactors will be setting up camp in the Village of Yesteryear and doing demonstrations throughout the day. The Skally Line and LuVerne Wanous will be providing musical entertainment along with a duo of singers from the Rendezvous group. There will be horse-drawn wagon rides, print shop crafts and more.
And of course, let's not forget about the joys of having an ice-cold root beer float on a hot summer day! Food and old-fashioned pop will be served and there will also be new American folk toys in our shop for the day.
Special thanks to R&K Electric for sponsoring the event this year
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.