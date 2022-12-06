Associate Editor
The Heritage Quilt Guild will meet at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8, at St Joseph's Church in Owatonna. Visitors are welcome, all skill levels welcome. Please bring quilting projects for show and tell.
The mission is to promote the art of quilting, to further education, fellowship and inspire other quilters.
Find them on Facebook at Owatonna Quilters Guild-Owatonna, at their website sites.google.com/site/heritagequiltguildowatonna or email them at HeritageQCOwatonna@gmail.com.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Delivered Tuesday through Saturday mornings.
Delivered Wednesday and Saturday.
Delivered Tuesday morning.
Delivered Tuesday through Saturday mornings.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.