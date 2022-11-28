...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 9 PM CST
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches.
Highest snowfall totals will be found along a swath from near
Mankato through the Twin Cities metro to near Rice Lake WI.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southeast Minnesota and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From 4 AM to 9 PM CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions may impact both the mornings and evening commutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winter Storm Warnings may be issued if
confidence increases in having snowfall totals in excess of 6
inches.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
Helping Paws of Southern MN are hosting a garage sale on Friday, Dec. 2 from 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. as well as Saturday, Dec. 3 from 9:00 am- 3:00 pm. The sale will take place at 2048 Havana Rd., Owatonna MN. In the large heated building at the rear of the property, the same property where Havana Christmas Light Display is.
Stop by for a holiday treat to support the cause. There will also be tie blankets and catnip kickers for sale.