Helping Paws of Southern MN are hosting a garage sale on Friday, Dec. 2 from 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. as well as Saturday, Dec. 3 from 9:00 am- 3:00 pm. The sale will take place at 2048 Havana Rd., Owatonna MN. In the large heated building at the rear of the property, the same property where Havana Christmas Light Display is.

