HealthFinders Collaborative is hosting a series of free documentary screenings followed by discussion panels on Wednesday evenings in the lead up to its spring gala.
The first event is 5:30-8 p.m. April 5 at Imminent Brewing in Northfield. “Hiding in Plain Sight: Youth Mental Illness” will be screened. It provides “an unvarnished window into daily life with mental health challenges.”
Panelists are HealthFinders mental health therapist Kelli Nowak, HealthFinders alcohol and drug counselor Lee Zuniga, social worker Jennifer Toth, College Possible Senior Director of Operations Emily Fulton-Foley, and Community Action Center recovery advocate Ashley Gardner. Moderator is Northfield Hospital and Clinics President and CEO Steve Underdahl.
The second event is 5-7:30 p.m. April 12 at the Paradise Center for the Arts in Faribault. Two short presentations about and by Abdirahman Warsame, executive director of Generation Hope, a Twin Cities youth-led recovery organization working to destigmatize substance abuse in East African communities.
Warsame will be on the panel, along with Zuniga, Gardner and Yussuf Shafie, a social worker with the Alliance Wellness Center.
The third event is 6-8:30 p.m. April 19 at the Steele County History Center. “Ways of Being Home,” will be screened. The documentary by Carleton College professor Cecilia Cornego Sotelo is about some Northfield residents who came from Mexico.
Cornego Sotelo and Northfield City Councilor George Zuccolotto are panelists and HealthFinders Collaborative Executive Director Charlie Mandile is moderator.
HealthFinders Collaborative provides medical, dental, mental health and substance abuse care in Rice and Steele counties.
The organization’s “Lights, Camera and Action” gala is Saturday, April 22 at Armory Square Event Center in Northfield. Tickets are $130 or $1,500 for a VIP table of eight. For details and tickets go to https://tinyurl.com/HealthFindersgala.
