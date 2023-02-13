The deadline to register for the annual Harris Music Contest is Wednesday, Feb. 15.
Harris Music Contest is open to any non-professional young musician living OR studying in the Minnesota counties of Freeborn, Mower or Steele or the Iowa counties of Mitchell or Worth.
Instruments Invited: Piano, Strings, Wood winds, Brass, and Mallet Percussion
Age Divisions, on day of contest:
Beginners: age 6-8
Intermediate: age 9-11
Junior: age 12-14
Senior: age 15-18
Music Competition: March 4 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (time frame subject to change due to number of participants)
Total prize pool potential: $3,200
Rules and entry forms available at www.hormelhistorichome.org
Questions? 507-433-4243 or piano@hormelhistorichome.org
Hormel Historic Home
208 4th Ave. NW
Austin, MN 55912
This contest and all musical programming at the Hormel Historic Home is made possible by the generous support of MarySue Hormel Harris
Event: Harris Music Contest Registration Deadline
Where to Register: hormelhistorichome.org/harris-music-contest.html
