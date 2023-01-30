Owatonna Steele County Amateur Radio Club will be holding a four week course where you can learn everything you need to earn your (entry level) Technician FCC Amateur Radio License.
The Technician license is your gateway to the world-wide excitement of amateur radio... and now you do NOT need to learn Morse code!
Classes begin on Feb. 14, 6:30-8:30 at the Owatonna Fire Station third floor conference room.
Registration is required through Owatonna Community Education. Register online at owatonna.ce.eleyo.com, call (507)-444-7900, or stop in at 122 E. McKinley Street, Owatonna, MN, 55060.
License class is free. Optional test and license fee: $15 test fee, $35 FCC fee.
Contact: Owatonna Steele County Amateur Radio, oscarhamradio@gmail.com.
Additional information also available at oscarmn.org/license.html
