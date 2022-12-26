UWSC WPC - Gopher Sport 2022

Gopher Sport, the Owatonna based physical education, athletics, and fitness distributor, has once again partnered with the United Way of Steele County to host a workplace giving campaign this year. The company, which employs over 100 workers, saw a nearly twofold increase in the number of donors this year during the campaign.

