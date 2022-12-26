Gopher Sport, the Owatonna based physical education, athletics, and fitness distributor, has once again partnered with the United Way of Steele County to host a workplace giving campaign this year. The company, which employs over 100 workers, saw a nearly twofold increase in the number of donors this year during the campaign.
“Gopher Sport is honored to be part of the Steele County community and partner with the United Way!” says Justin Gartner, senior HR manager. Gopher Sport has supported the United Way of Steele County for many years, often among the county’s most generous workplaces. This year’s workplace giving campaign helped to raise over $20,000 for the United Way and their mission, surpassing the previous year’s record giving total!
“Having the chance to meet and speak with the team at Gopher Sport has been wonderful. Their willingness to support our cause and build up our community is remarkable” says Kellen Hinrichsen, donor development coordinator at the United Way of Steele County. Hinrichsen worked throughout the campaign with Gartner, emphasizing the dedication to the community shown not only by the staff, but by the corporate leadership as well. “[Gopher Sport] is a local company that was started and built right here in Steele County, and it shows that their heart and passion remains right here in our community” said Hinrichsen.
This year’s United Way campaign goal to raise $800,000 will help fund 30 different programs that provide a safety net of services for Steele County residents in need. Every dollar raised remains in Steele County, ensuring that our local needs are met and our neighbors are supported. The campaign total currently sits at over 85%, coming close to their goal.
If you are interested in participating in this year’s fundraising campaign, contact the United Way of Steele County at their office by calling 507-455-1180.