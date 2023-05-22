Riverland Community College is hosting its 35th Annual Blue Devil Athletics Golf Fundraiser on Monday, June 5, at Meadow Greens Golf Course in Austin. Lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Shotgun start is at 12:30 p.m.
Golfers of all ability levels are invited to join the fun to support our student athletes! Foursomes and individuals can register for a day of golf that includes lunch, unlimited refreshments, and the opportunity to win prizes.
“Join us for our 35th Annual Athletics Golf Fundraiser,” said Derek Hahn, Riverland athletic director. “Your participation plays a vital role in raising support for our athletics programs. The annual golf event has raised over $200,000 to support Blue Devils Athletics. We’re looking forward to a great turnout this year. Please join us for a day of golf or as a sponsor for this event. We look forward to your participation!”
A $450 fee includes golf, a shared golf cart, lunch, and unlimited refreshments for each member of a team of four. This event plays a vital role in raising support for our athletics programs. For an additional $30 donation you will receive 5 mulligans and be eligible to participate in a variety of hole contests throughout the day to win prizes.
Participation plays a vital role in raising support for our athletics programs including transportation costs, new equipment, uniforms, and training. Register as an individual or as part of a team by May 31 at www.riverland.edu/golf.
“[Being a Riverland student-athlete] has given me the opportunity to represent something more than myself,” said Camryn McQuery, student athlete. “It’s also allowed me to continue my passion for volleyball and basketball, meet a lot of new friends, and work with a lot of new people along the way.”