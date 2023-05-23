...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 12 PM CDT TUESDAY THROUGH
8 PM CDT TUESDAY...
WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air
Quality Alert for ozone pollution. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is
expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups
category.
WHERE...Central Minnesota.
WHEN...From 12 PM CDT Tuesday through 8 PM CDT Tuesday.
IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and
people who are active outdoors may experience health effects.
ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Ground-level ozone is expected to be high
during the afternoon hours on Tuesday, and air quality is expected
to reach the Orange (unhealthy for sensitive groups) AQI category
across central Minnesota. Southerly winds are transporting
pollutants into the state. Sunny skies, warm temperatures, and low
humidity will allow these pollutants to react in the air to
produce ground- level ozone. Ozone will be highest during the
afternoon and early evening hours when sunshine is most abundant,
and temperatures are highest. Air quality is expected to reach the
Orange AQI category. This is considered unhealthy for sensitive
groups.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and people who
are active outdoors, should limit prolonged or heavy outdoor
exertion.
Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning
devices. Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as
possible.
&&
For information on current air quality conditions in your area;
and to sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert;
notifications by email, text message, phone, or the EPA Air Now;
App, visit https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/current-air-quality.;
You can find additional information about health and air quality;
at https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/why-you-should-care-air-;
quality-and-health.
Do you have stiff, achy, painful joints? You're not alone. Osteoarthritis is the most common form of arthritis and usually is caused by the deterioration of a joint. Typically, the weight-bearing joints are affected, with the knee and the hip being the most common. Although osteoarthritis cannot be reversed, its symptoms often can be effectively managed through conservative approaches like exercise and physical therapy treatment.
Arthritis steals your ability to move. It sometimes keeps you from doing the things you love. But with a bit of effort, you can restore some movement and regain your ability to enjoy activities. Following a program with specific muscle strengthening exercises, is one of the best ways to improve pain, stiffness, and range of motion, and combat common arthritis symptoms. With specific exercises that strengthen the muscles around the joint, you can provide more support to the joint itself, which results in less joint arthritis pain. By performing these exercises regularly, you will also see the benefits for your physical, mental, and social health. And it can even help you prevent or improve many chronic conditions, such as heart disease, diabetes, obesity, depression, and some cancers.
Many people with arthritis think exercise will be painful — probably because they’ve tried, and it was. But we know through research that people with arthritis can exercise without worsening their pain. Plus, regular physical activity can decrease pain related to arthritis and improve the ability to walk and move. The trick is doing the right amount and progression of exercise, in the right way, at the right time. Once arthritis moves into a joint, the muscles surrounding the joint become weakened. This leads to a ripple effect of joint pain and muscle weakness.
If you've tried to exercise and stopped because of pain, consider seeing a physical therapist who can thoroughly evaluate your arthritis. They can work with you to develop a safe and effective strengthening program to help reduce your pain, not add to it. In the process, you also can improve your mobility and function. The bottom line: Exercise done properly shouldn't hurt if you have arthritis.
People with arthritis need to increase their exercise routines more gradually than those without it. A physical therapist will partner with you to develop a program for your specific ability and goals. Walking, cycling, and swimming are great forms of cardiovascular exercise. Strength training and stretching are equally important. A physical therapist can teach you how to exercise with the correct form and posture. They also will help you exercise for the right amount of time and intensity. If you have questions about how physical activity can help address your arthritis symptoms, a physical therapist can help.
Brittany Sibenaller DTP is a physical therapist at In-Touch Physical Therapy. She can be reached at 507-451-7888.