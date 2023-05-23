Do you have stiff, achy, painful joints? You're not alone. Osteoarthritis is the most common form of arthritis and usually is caused by the deterioration of a joint. Typically, the weight-bearing joints are affected, with the knee and the hip being the most common. Although osteoarthritis cannot be reversed, its symptoms often can be effectively managed through conservative approaches like exercise and physical therapy treatment.

Brittany Sibenaller DTP is a physical therapist at In-Touch Physical Therapy. She can be reached at 507-451-7888.

