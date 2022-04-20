Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the From the Heart event was canceled in 2020 and moved to a hybrid model in 2021. This May, race day will be back in full force with two recipients currently battling cancer. (File photo/southernminn.com)
Spring means the return of Owatonna’s annual From the Heart Run/Walk, which will be held on May 7 at Lake Kohlmeier. Those who wish to participate can register online at fromtheheartrun.com up to the day of the race, though t-shirts are only guaranteed to participants who join by April 24.
Participants can pick up their packet of gear on May 6, or before the races begin.
The half marathon/half marathon relay begins at 8 a.m. and the 5K walk/run at 8:30. Mile markers will be set along all of the courses at each mile. Strollers are not permitted in the half marathon, but are allowed in the 5K race. There will be six rehydration stations available along the course and multiple restrooms.
Because of the limited parking at Lake Kohlmeier, there will be a shuttle service available beginning at 7 a.m. which will leave from the Federated Insurance parking lot at 1929 South Cedar. The last shuttle for the race will be at 7:30; return shuttles will continue to run until noon.
The recipients of this year’s From the Heart event are Jen Schwab and Shelly Johnson.