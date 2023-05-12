The Public Health Emergency (PHE) declaration for COVID-19 ended on May 11—here’s what you should know:
Does the end of the public health emergency mean COVID-19 is over?
No. COVID-19 cases are down sharply, but the end of the emergency declarations does not mean the virus is no longer a threat. The virus remains a leading cause of death in the United States, with about 250 daily deaths on average. Visit CDC’s website and your state and local health departments for information about local infection rates and recommended precautions. CDC continues to advise that everyone stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccinations, use at-home tests if they’ve been exposed or have symptoms, stay home if they’re sick, and wear a high-quality mask when COVID-19 levels are high. These precautions are the best ways to protect yourself and your loved ones.
Vaccines
Vaccines will remain free for everyone when the public health emergency ends. As long as the supply of federally purchased vaccines lasts, COVID-19 vaccines will remain free.
Testing and Treatment
Coverage for COVID-19 testing and treatment will vary by insurance type.
For people with Medicaid coverage, COVID-19 testing and treatment will remain covered at no cost through September 2024.
For those without insurance, COVID-19 testing and treatment will no longer be covered, and the cost will be determined by individual providers. However, free tests and treatment may be available at local free clinics or community health centers.
For more information visit COVID Vaccination (steelecountymn.gov).
Steele County Public Health has both Covid-19 vaccines and tests available at no charge while supplies last.