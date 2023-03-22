Kaplan's Crossing trail connection

Thanks to a DNR grant secured by the city of Owatonna in 2021, the connection of the trails at Kaplan’s Woods Parkway and 18th Street will be completed this summer. The new trail — shown above in yellow — will be less than a quarter-mile long and help the city meet specific ADA requirements. (Map courtesy of city of Owatonna)

Trail construction at Kaplan’s Woods, bypassing the Kaplan’s Woods parking lot, begins this week. Access to the park may be limited or redirected at times.

