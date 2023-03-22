Thanks to a DNR grant secured by the city of Owatonna in 2021, the connection of the trails at Kaplan’s Woods Parkway and 18th Street will be completed this summer. The new trail — shown above in yellow — will be less than a quarter-mile long and help the city meet specific ADA requirements. (Map courtesy of city of Owatonna)
Trail construction at Kaplan’s Woods, bypassing the Kaplan’s Woods parking lot, begins this week. Access to the park may be limited or redirected at times.
A local contractor, P&R Construction, has been hired to complete the project. This project is part of a Local Trail Connections grant funded through the State of Minnesota, administered through the Department of Natural Resources. Owatonna has been awarded $99,650 for the project with a local match of $33,217 from the City of Owatonna’s Capital Improvement Plan.
The first phase of construction is to remove trees and some vegetation. Staff and consultants selected trees for removal to positively impact and save other, higher quality trees. Most of the trees being removed are either ash or have a forked trunk.
Upon completion, expected in mid-June, the trail will be a safer connection between Kaplan’s Woods Parkway and the 18th Street Trail. The paved trail will be ADA compliant and lighted. The trail will be ten feet wide to allow for two-way traffic with a buffer on each side for grooming cross-country ski trails in the winter.