WHEREAS one of our Nation's great strengths is the freedom to exercise our faiths freely and prayer is an essential act of worship and a daily discipline for many Americans; and
WHEREAS today and every day, forgiveness and reconciliation will be sought through prayer. Across our country, Americans give thanks or our many blessings, including the freedom to pray as our consciences dictate, and
WHEREAS today and every day, prayers will be said for comfort for those who mourn, healing for those who are sick, protection for those who are in harm's way, and strength for those who lead, and
WHEREAS we wish to carry forward our Nation's tradition of religious liberty, which protects Americans' rights to pray and to practice our faiths as we see fit. This year marks the 72nd year for a federal proclamation of the National Day of Prayer, however, the day has been observed for almost 400 years in our country.
NOW THEREFORE I, Thomas A Kuntz, Mayor of the Great City of Owatonna, hereby proclaim Thursday, May 4, 2023 as the
NATIONAL DAY OF PRAYER
in the City of Owatonna and invite all citizens of our Great City, as their own faith directs them, to join me in giving thanks for the many blessings we enjoy. I call upon individuals of all faiths to pray for guidance, grace, and protection for our great Nation as we address the challenges of our time and thankful that we have a democracy that respects the beliefs and protects the religious freedom of all people to pray and worship.