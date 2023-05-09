As the warmer weather and spring rain arrives, this is a reminder about the exterior property maintenance ordinances that need to be followed. Here are a few items to keep in mind:
Mow the lawn regularly — try to keep it under the 8-inch height restriction for lots that have been built upon. Undeveloped lots need to be kept below 18-inches.
Weed and spray regularly to control weeds and keep them from spreading to other properties.
Keep household trash in a container designed for such use, ensuring that it doesn’t leak and that it is always covered. Have regular pickup service scheduled and only put containers by the street on designated pickup days. Containers should be stored in the side or rear yard, or in the garage.
Personal property should be stored within a building so that it is not visible from adjoining properties and streets.
Don’t place unwanted items, such as furniture or appliances, on the right-of-way or in the yard. Disused or discarded items stored outside are considered refuse or junk and need to be property disposed of.
To report a violation of the weed/grass or nuisance ordinances, submit either a weed/grass complaint or a nuisance complaint, both of which can be found at owatonnamn.viewpointcloud.com/categories/1082. Make sure the full address is included to ensure prompt processing of the complaint form. It’s up to everyone to keep Owatonna beautiful!