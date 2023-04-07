The following changes will be made effective May 15:
The ESC Deposit/Escrow will be collected along with the permit fee, upfront prior to permit issuance. The deposit will be returned upon completion of the project and may be used in corrective actions for site compliance issues.
Deposit/Escrow amount collected:
Residential Deposit: $1,000.00
Commercial/Industrial/Subdivision: $10,000.00
Certified Inspector and Contractor Information will not be required to progress through the application. However, it will need to be uploaded prior to permit issuance.
All applications will require uploading the entire construction document drawings/plan set. (i.e. Civil, Architectural, Landscaping, Structural, Mechanical, etc.)
Self-inspection records will be required to be uploaded to close permit record.
Representative photographs of the site in its final condition will be required to close permit record.
2023 MPCA NPDES/SDS Construction Stormwater General Permit (effective August 1st, 2023)
The public comment period has ended for the revised MPCA construction permit. MPCA response to comments is expected soon. The following items are of note:
EPA is contending to require mandatory MPCA review of all projects greater than 1 acre, regardless of size.
Requirement of photographing and documenting any dewatering activities every 4 hours.
Requirement of removing sediment discharge from any adjacent property, regardless of surface water.
Additional information can be found on the MPCA’s Construction Stormwater website