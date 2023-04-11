Associate Editor
The Compost Site located at 400 W 32nd Avenue in Owatonna is now open.
The City of Owatonna operates a community yard waste compost site for all residents for the disposal of:
In the State of Minnesota these materials are prohibited from being placed in your household garbage pickup.
Hours of Operation: Monday through Friday 8:00 am - 4:30 pm
Saturday 9:00 a.m. - 2 p.m.
To see a list of accepted materials, prices and for more information visit the Compost webpage at owatonna.gov/488/Compost-Information
Sorry, an error occurred.
Delivered Tuesday through Saturday mornings.
Delivered Wednesday and Saturday.
Delivered Tuesday morning.
Delivered Tuesday through Saturday mornings.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.