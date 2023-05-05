The city of Owatonna is undertaking a Comprehensive Planning process to help define what the community will look like in 2050. This project bridges previous planning efforts and plans to combine them into one thorough plan. It will be developed through a series of community engagement efforts. It will also help identify opportunities and challenges to accomplishing these goals.
City staff developed a Request for Proposals and received seven proposals from consulting firms. Following the scoring of the proposals and interviews, Stantec was selected to complete this plan. The City Council approved a contract with Stantec Consulting Services at its May 2 meeting. The process will commence with Stantec conducting detailed research including a number of engagement opportunities that will be planned for community members to participate in over the coming months.
Based on the research findings, a plan will be drafted and thoroughly vetted. This process will wrap up with the City Council ultimately adopting the 2050 Comprehensive plan in approximately 12 to 18 months.
“Stantec brings experience working with dozens of Minnesota communities and we are excited to help Owatonna create its own unique future,” said Phil Carlson, Stantec Associate.
Please watch for additional information on this plan and to participate in the engagement opportunities. The RFP which identifies the scope of this project can be viewed at Owatonna.gov. Greg Kruschke, Community Development Manager, said, “We look forward to this exciting project to help shape the future of Owatonna!”