The City will be conducting an Arbor Day Event at 12 p.m. April 28 at City Hall. The public is invited to attend.

Diane Guse, Arbor Day tree dedication

Diane Guse, who worked as an accounting technician for the city of Owatonna for 30 years before retiring in 2018, tossed the first shovel of ceremonial dirt on a tree sapling being planted in West Hills to honor both her time as a city employee and Arbor Day. (File photo/southernminn.com)

