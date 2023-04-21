The City will be conducting an Arbor Day Event at 12 p.m. April 28 at City Hall. The public is invited to attend.
FROM CITY HALL: Celebrate Arbor Day with retiree tree planting
- Annie Harman
These retirees’ service to the City of Owatonna will be commemorated through these new trees.
During the event, trees will be planted in honor of the City’s 2022 retirees:
Building Inspections: Larry Houn
Parks, Recreation & Facilities: Beverly Miller, Rodney Lehmann
Fire Department: Todd Ulrich, Matthew Kath
Police Department: Keith Hiller, George DeVinny, Eric Rehtmeier
Streets Department: Scott Overland, Randy Dettman
Wastewater Treatment Plant: Rick Olson
Since 1991, the City of Owatonna has been recognized as a Tree City USA community by the National Arbor Day Foundation. Over the years, the quality of Owatonna’s urban forest has continually undergone beautification and enhancement. The City currently maintains approximately 4,900 boulevard trees that provide shade, aesthetics, storm water benefits and character to neighborhoods, streets and parks.
The national Tree City USA program provides the framework for community forestry management for cities and towns across America. Participating communities have demonstrated a commitment to caring for and managing their public trees. Together, the more than 3,600 Tree City USA communities serve as home to more than 135 million Americans. Communities achieve Tree City USA status by meeting four core standards of sound urban forestry management. The four standards that a community must meet to achieve the Tree City USA designation are:
Maintain a tree board or department
Commit at least $2 per capita annually on urban forestry
Celebrate Arbor Day
Have a tree ordinance
Learn more about the Tree City USA Program by visiting arborday.org/TreeCity. Owatonna is proud to have received this designation!
