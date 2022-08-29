The University of Minnesota Extension Center for Family Development educators and partners are facilitating webinars, providing information and resources for families and those who serve families to make informed decisions leading to greater health, resilience, and well-being.
All webinars are virtual and free. Links for each dynamic series have more information about dates, times, and registration.
Finding balance
While life is never certain, the last couple of years have stressed our families and communities. Explore the ‘mental health pandemic” and how to respond; identify tips and tools for family caregiving, and learn how to manage your health through the holidays. The series runs from October 18 –November 22.
Learn how to navigate financial choices during challenging times, including transferring non-titled assets, how Tandas are used as a savings strategy in some cultures, preparing finances for a potential disaster, organizing important papers, elder family financial exploitation, and saving money while grocery shopping or meal planning. In addition, several webinars will be offered in Spanish to discuss financial aid and payment options for higher education, how to make your money work, and how to plan your shopping to save money and fit your budget. The series runs from September 20 –November 23.
Whether you rent or own your home, Extension educators have tips to make your home and community healthier, affordable and energy efficient. Join us to learn from financial educators, the Clean Energy Resource Team and experts in preparedness. These free webinars are offered in English and Spanish. The series runs from September 14 – November 30.
Join us to learn about the many ways recovery and health go hand in hand. The series will cover topics of healing through history and also show how nutrition and physical activity can support those in recovery. Finally, colleagues from the University of Minnesota College of Pharmacy in Duluth will join this series to discuss community solutions to the opioid crisis — including harm reduction and how to save lives from overdoses. The series runs from September 20 – December 6.
A fact of life is that each of us is getting older each year. In addition to having concerns about ourselves as we age many of us are also helping our parents and those close to us as they age as well. This webinar series addresses concerns related to housing, finance, caregiving, health, and nutrition. The Series runs from September 20 – November 10.
Brindamos información y recursos a las familias latinas para ayudar a tomar mejores decisiones y para mejorar sus vidas. Le invitamos a registrarse a cualquiera de nuestras charlas gratuitas en línea, que serán dirigidas por nuestros educadores bilingües. Los temas que vamos a tratar son de mucha importancia para su vida diaria. La serie se desarrolla del 15 de septiembre al 7 de diciembre.
