...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southeast, southwest and west central Minnesota.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left
uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&
Free community vaccination clinics in Owatonna, Medford, Ellendale, Blooming Prairie
Steele County Public Health will be hosting a series of free community vaccine clinics throughout the county during the first week of October. Flu and COVID-19 vaccines will be provided at these drive-thu events.
Everyone must remain in their vehicles at all times during the clinic, social distancing and face covers are required; short-sleeved shirts are necessary for vaccine administration. Participants should also bring their COVID vaccination card.
Events:
• Medford Funeral Home, 310 Central Avenue E, Medford — 1-3 p.m., Oct. 4.
• Steele County Public Health, 635 Florence Ave, Owatonna — 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Oct. 5.
