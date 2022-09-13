Every Wednesday, September 14-November 2, from 8–8:26 a.m., join CareerForce staff online for short webinars about resources available to strengthen your hiring plans, increase retention, and reach new job seekers.
These short info sessions will help you utilize CareerForce resources more fully. Topics include searching resumes on Minnesotaworks.net, collaborating with local teams and DEED employer services staff, and becoming aware of new resources on CareerForceMN.com.
Please register in advance to receive the Webex webinar meeting links. You can select which topics to attend.
Topics presented:
• Session 1, September 14: Overview, About, & Top 5 pages for employers on
• Session 4, October 5: Veterans, Disability hiring, Workforce Strategy
• Session 5, October 12: Labor Market Information, Business Development
• Session 6, October 19: Justice-involved hiring, Federal Bonding, Work Opportunity
Tax Credit
• Session 7, October 26: Youth, Training resources, On the Job Training Programs
• Session 8, November 2: Wrap Up, Special Request Topics, Q&A
Can't join the series? Materials, schedule, and links to recordings will be posted at CareerForce and More for Employers.
For more information: contact Liz Jennings, Employer Engagement Specialist, CareerForce, at Liz.Jennings@state.mn.us or 651-259-7570. Individuals with disabilities requiring accommodations to attend this event should contact Liz Jennings at 651-259-7570 within 3 days of event.
