Natalie Matejcek is a senior. Her SAE is a placement working for a local dairy farm and alongside her grandpa on the elk farm. Next year she plans to finish her associates degree in Ag at Riverland Community college. She is pictured here with Cole Baelocher, National FFA President from the state of Washington. (Photo courtesy of Owatonna Public Schools)
Anna Fox — pictured here with Cole Baelocher, National FFA President from the state of Washington — is a junior and her SAE is in the placement category. She has worked in a local veterinary office and on an organic dairy farm outside of Owatonna. This year she is serving as OHS Chapter Vice President. (Photo courtesy of Owatonna Public Schools)
Evan Melby is a senior and his SAE is raising poultry. He has multiple species of birds, but turkeys are his specialty. Evan plans to go to University of South Dakota State and work as a DNR officer. This year he is serving as OHS Chapter Secretary. Evan is pictured here with Cole Baelocher, National FFA President from the state of Washington. (Photo courtesy of Owatonna Public Schools)
Jace Katzung — pictured here with Cole Baelocher, National FFA President from the state of Washington — is a senior with three different Supervised Ag Experiences (SAE). He works at Northland Farm Services and helps his grandpa farm, along with raising dairy steers which he shows at the Steele County Fair and the state fair. Next year he plans to attend University of Wisconsin River Falls and major in Ag Education. This year he is serving as OHS Chapter President. (Photo courtesy of Owatonna Public Schools)