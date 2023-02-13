Foremost Brewing Cooperative, in downtown Owatonna, welcomes spring with Bob Fest — a celebration of Foremost Brewing Cooperative’s Bob Beers — this Saturday, Feb. 18.
How did Foremost’s Bob beers get their name? Each Foremost Bob beer is an heirloom recipe handed down to our head brewer, Terrence from his father, Bob. Bob passed his brewing knowledge on to Terrence, and we are fortunate to have 3 of his original recipes at Foremost: Bob’s Bada$$ Bock, Bob’s Irish Stout & Bob’s Extra Pale Ale. All 3 will be back on tap just in time for Bob Fest!
As part of the day, Foremost will be offering BEER POKING from open to close on their outdoor winter patio. What is Beer Poking you may ask? Beer Poking dates back over 400 years and is the caramelizing of beer with a steel rod that has been heated over a flame. When the hot rod is immersed in cold beer, the beer warms and develops a marshmallow-like toasted character that is pleasantly soft and creamy on the palate — a bit like a Bock beer s’more. Not a beer drinker? We recommend getting a Foremost Root Beer poked.
Also ‘on tap’ for the day will be live music by Hans “the Accordion Man” Hohrman from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and Sarah and the Houligans playing New Orleans Jazz from 7 to 9 p.m.
Foremost Brewing Cooperative will be open regular Saturday hours on Feb. 18 for Bob Fest, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.