Terrence Flynn

Terrence Flynn, brewer for Foremost Brewing Cooperative in downtown Owatonna, pokes a pint of his “Bob’s Bada Bock” recipe during last year’s first local Bockfest. (File photo/southernminn.com)

Foremost Brewing Cooperative, in downtown Owatonna, welcomes spring with Bob Fest — a celebration of Foremost Brewing Cooperative’s Bob Beers — this Saturday, Feb. 18.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments