Nathan Budin

Sheriff’s Capt. Nathan Budin offers some ATV safety tips. (Photo courtesy of Rice County)

Several recent crashes involving ATVs have highlighted the dangers of the off-road vehicles.

Budin-Nathan-23 small.jpg

Rice County Sheriff’s Capt. Nathan Budin will help lead a youth ATV safety class on Aug. 19. (Photo courtesy of Rice County)

Nathan Bundin is a Sheriff’s Office captian.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments