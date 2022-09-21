Twenty years ago, Bob Hager encouraged his cousin to become an Owatonna firefighter.
Now, Jason Karsten has been chosen as the Exchange Club of Owatonna's 20th Firefighter of the Year.
Exchange Club of Owatonna will be hosting the 2022 Firefighter Recognition Banquet on Tuesday, Oct. 11. The event will be held at the Owatonna Eagles Club starting with a social at 6 p.m., followed by the banquet and recognition at 6:30.
The speaker for the evening will be the very first Owatonna Firefighter of the Year, Leon Ellis.
According to Ed Hoffman, Owatonna Fire Chief, Karsten started with the department in October 2002 and will be celebrating 20 years with the department on Oct. 9. He was a resident (living at the station) for his first two years of service. With all his experience, he is a great mentor for many of the firefighters. Karsten is part of the Night Squad and state certified as a Firefighter 2 and an Emergency Medical Responder.
In Karsten’s words: “I have been a paid on call firefighter the whole time. It’s like my second family. I was a Smokechaser for the DNR since 2013-present now with the MN DOT fire team and have been all over out west and way northern Canada (seemed like the end of the world) I enjoy spending time with family and friends as family time is so important. I enjoy watching our kids in sports. I also love the outdoors hunting, fishing, riding my motorcycle.
"My full time job is at MN DOT as a heavy equipment mechanic in the metro. My wife Dawn and I have been married 19 years. Lane is 16, a sophomore in high school, and Kate is 13 and in 8th grade at the middle school. When I got hired there were a lot of firefighters on the department that knew my family and I was welcomed to the department with open arms as it was a lot of family friends."
Tickets are now available for $25 at Kottke’s Jewelers and Owatonna InstyPrints. Deadline to purchase tickets is Tuesday, Oct. 4.
This banquet is open to the community and it is conducted not only to honor the recipient, but all firefighters that risk their lives for us each day.
